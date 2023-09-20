Who are the most popular and successful teams in EuroLeague?
EuroLeague is known for its passionate fanbases and rowdy home crowds, but who are the most popular and successful teams in this competition's storied history?
Most popular and successful teams in EuroLeague: 1. Real Madrid Baloncesto
Cumulative Social Following: 19,191,600
Continental Titles: 11
Domestic League Titles: 36
Domestic Cups: 38
Total Score: 22,991,600
Real Madrid Baloncesto is far and away the most popular and successful EuroLeague team of our incredibly scientific formula. Yes, this figure is largely supported by their following of 14 million on Facebook but they are also the winningest club in EuroLeague history with 11 titles so their final position is fair on both popularity and actual success.
Real Madrid are the favorites for the 2023-24 season as well. Not only are they the returning champions, but they brought back Argentinian guard Facundo Campazzo this summer while retaining Edy Tavares, Dzanan Musa, Mario Hezonja, Guerschon Yabusele, and the majority of their team. They will once again have one of the most talented teams in Europe with a ridiculous amount of depth.
Here’s how the rest of the teams scored:
Team
Total Score
Panathinaikos
2,919,800
Partizan
2,455,600
Crvena Zvezda
2,151,100
Zalgiris
2,096,900
Olympiacos
2,003,900
Alba Berlin
1,566,600
LDLC Asvel
1,556,852
Baskonia
1,464,500
Milan
1,447,100
Bologna
1,284,000
Bayern
1,084,300
Valencia
568,400
Monaco
413,000
Surprisingly, none of Panathinaikos, Partizan, Zvezda, Zalgiris, or Olympiacos made the top five given the strength of those teams' home courts. They are all very well known for their passionate fanbases and have historical success in the competition as well. Other clubs have them beaten though, but maybe they can change that in the 2023-24 EuroLeague season.