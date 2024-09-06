Who can clinch the final WNBA playoff spot?
Eight teams make the WNBA postseason. Right now we have seven teams locked in for the playoffs which leaves one last spot open for a team to claim the eighth seed.
So far we have the New York Liberty, Connecticut Sun, Minnesota Lynx, Seattle Storm, two-time defending champions Las Vegas Aces, Phoenix Mercury, and the Indiana Fever. With two weeks left in the regular season, the final playoff spot is up for grabs but it is mainly between the Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream who have the same regular season record with 11-22. However, the Sky own the tiebreaker by virtue of their 2-1 record against the Dream this season.
The Chicago Sky need to snap out of it
Looking at the recent stretch of games for the Chicago Sky isn't pretty. They have lost seven in a row and are 2-8 in their last 10 games. Even with rookie double-double machine Angel Reese averaging 13.3 points and 13.2 rebounds per game they still can't seem to find a rhythm, especially on offense. Also being led by first-year coach Teresa Weatherspoon may be a factor as she is less experienced along with coaching young players.
The Sky are also missing a guard with veteran experience especially after they traded guard Marina Mabrey to the Sun in exchange for guards Rachel Banham and Moriah Jefferson and the right to swap first-round picks in 2026. Since the trade, Mabrey has been averaging 14 points and four assists, playing a key role with the successful Sun team.
The last seven games of the regular season are where the Sky need to win games. Especially the four games against the bottom three teams in the standings.
The Atlanta Dream need to find a rhythm
The Dream have also been struggling to come together as a team despite all of the individual talent on the roster. Atlanta has 2022 Rookie of the Year Rhyne Howard, 3x3 Olympic gold medalist Allisha Gray and star veteran Tina Charles. In the past 10 games, the Dream are 4-6 and already in a hole they dug with a rough start to the season. After the Olympic break, Atlanta won three games in a row but then lost five of six.
Atlanta has dealt with injuries all season long involving Howard, Charles, and Jordin Canada which has taken a toll. They even had an eight-game winless July but came back in August with a healthier team and have shown determination to make people forget about their old slump. Five of Atlanta's last seven games are at home which can help the team gain more momentum to clinch that spot.
On Sept. 17 the Dream will host the Sky for the final matchup of the series as Chicago holds a 2-1 advantage. For both teams, it's a must-win situation.
The best of the rest
The other three teams that are outside of the playoff picture are the Dallas Wings (9-23), Washington Mystics (9-23), and Los Angeles Sparks (7-25).
Even though the Wings have Arike Ogunbowalem, who is the league's second-leading scorer with 22.6 points per game this season, they are another team that has been dealing with injuries. Players such as Natasha Howard and Maddy Siegrist have missed long stretches of the season. However, they have pulled off fun upsets over some of the best teams in the league like the Lynx and Fever.
While they still can continue to pull upsets in the final games of the season, they are farther away from a playoff spot than Chicago or Atlanta. Dallas has three home games in their final six games of the regular season. They are set to face the Dream, Sky, Storm, Fever, Aces, and Liberty twice in that stretch.
The Mystics and Sparks are not serious contenders for the final playoff spot as Los Angeles lost rookie Cameron Brink early on due to an ACL injury. The Sparks have yet to win 10 games and are looking ahead to next season to continue building. While looking at the Mystics, it is also unlikely to see them in the postseason as they have not been healthy for the entire season with a variety of players out for multiple games
The regular season ends Sept. 19 and the WNBA Playoffs begin on Sept. 22.