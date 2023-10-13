Who is playing college football tonight, Oct. 13?
Get set for some fantastic college football action on Friday night.
By Drew Koch
It's Friday the 13th, but don't let that scare you away from tuning in to college football tonight. While most of the action goes down tomorrow, there are three games under the lights tonight as well.
While none of tonight's matchups feature any of the Top 25 teams in the country, there's bound to be plenty of talent on the field, including Shadeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.
Check out the full schedule of Friday night's games below.
College football schedule for Friday, Oct. 13
It's primetime football on Friday night, and Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes will be on the gridiron. But there are other games worth watching as well.
- Tulane (4-1) at Memphis (4-1): 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Fresno State (5-1) at Utah State (3-3): 8:00 p.m. ET (CBSS)
- Stanford (1-4) at Colorado (3-2): 9:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)
The Tulane Green Wave travel to Memphis tonight featuring a battle of 4-1 teams. The Tigers will be reliant of the arm of Seth Henigan to get the job done against Tulane's very stingy defense. Both teams average over 28 points per game, so this could be a very high scoring affair.
The Utah State Aggies play host tonight to the Fresno State Bulldogs. Both teams like to push the ball down the field through the air, but Fresno State could be without starting quarterback Mikey Keene.
Finally, the Buffaloes will be rumbling into Boulder on Friday night with Coach Prime and Colorado readying to take on the Stanford Cardinal. This has a chance to be a lot closer than some may believe. Stanford isn't necessarily a good football team, but the Buffaloes haven't shown much in the past several weeks either.
Tune in on Friday night, as it'll be a precursor to what's sure to be an exciting week of college football on Saturday.