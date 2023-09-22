Who is playing college football tonight, Sept. 22?
While there is a full slate of huge college football games on Saturday, don't overlook Friday night. Here are the college football games that will be played on Friday, Sept. 22.
By Scott Rogust
Week 4 of the college football season is on the horizon, beginning on Thursday night, Sept. 21, with two games. The attention will understandably be on the Saturday slate, with big games like No. 6 Ohio State visiting No. 9 Notre Dame, No. 19 Colorado taking on No. 10 Oregon, No. 7 Penn State facing No. 24 Iowa, and No. 13 Alabama facing No. 15 Ole Miss.
That is a big day of college football for fans to stay home to watch or go to their local establishment to watch with others. But some college games will be taking place on Friday, Sept. 22.
Here are the games that will take place on Friday, Sept. 22.
College football games tonight, Friday, Sept. 22
There are five games scheduled for Friday night, and they are as follows:
- Wisconsin (2-1) at Purdue (1-2): 7:00 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Brown (1-0) at Harvard (1-0): 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
- NC State (2-1) at Virginia (0-3): 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Boise State (1-2) at San Diego State (2-2): 10:30 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)
- Air Force (3-0) at San Jose State (1-3): 10:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
The biggest game on the schedule is the Big Ten matchup between the Wisconsin Badgers and Purdue Boilermakers. Wisconsin is coming off a 35-14 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles last week. Meanwhile, Purdue is coming off a 35-20 defeat by the Syracuse Orange.
There's also some Ivy League action, as the Brown Bears take on the Harvard Crimson on Friday night. Brown defeated the Bryant Bulldogs 29-25 last Saturday, while Harvard beat the St. Thomas Tommies 45-13.
Virginia is also looking for its first win of the season, as they lost their first three games against Tennessee, James Madison, and Maryland. To do so, they will have to defeat the NC State Wolfpack.
For those looking for something to watch on Friday night, just know that there is college football that will be played.