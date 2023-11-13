Who is playing Monday Night Football in Week 10?
Week 11's Monday Night Football matchup features two big-name quarterbacks seeking big wins to bolster their team's playoff hopes.
There are good and bad primetime games throughout the season and ESPN's Monday Night Football suffered a massive dud in Week 10. There was little offense to speak of in the Los Angeles Chargers' 27-6 victory over the New York Jets and analyst Troy Aikman made little effort to hide his displeasure with the Jets' choice to stick with Zach Wilson, who looked overmatched all night long.
Aikman will be happy as the Jets are no longer on the Monday night schedule, giving him and fans a chance to see more effective quarterback play going forward. Two big-name signal callers are set to take the Monday night stage in Week 10 in a matchup of AFC playoff contenders.
Who is playing on Monday Night Football in Week 11?
This week's schedule takes us to Orchard Park on Monday night as the 3-5 Denver Broncos visit the 5-4 Buffalo Bills. The two teams are trending in opposite directions with the Broncos surprisingly being on the upswing entering this game.
Denver rode a two-game winning streak into their bye, with the headliner being an upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8 to secure their first victory over their bitter rivals since Peyton Manning was their starting quarterback. It will be an uphill climb to make the playoffs in the AFC after a 3-5 start but Sean Payton's team will have to hope that the momentum Russell Wilson and company have built didn't stop with the week off.
Things are a bit more desperate in Buffalo as the Bills lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night in Week 9 to drop to 5-4 on the year. Buffalo has not looked the same since losing to Jacksonville in London in Week 5, seeing a noted drop-off in play as their defense has been ravaged with injuries.
The Manningcast is back in play for a second straight week as Peyton and Eli will have a chance to break down better quarterback play than they saw in the Jets-Chargers game. The matchup will also be simulcast on ABC.