Who is playing Monday Night Football in Week 11?
It has been a fun season for Monday Night Football and Week 11's showdown can easily be hyped as the game of the year.
It hasn't always been the case, but ESPN's Monday Night Football has recaptured the attention of football fans as a big event. An enhanced schedule this season has certainly benefited the package, which was often given short shrift despite ESPN's high rights fees as the league sought to establish Sunday Night Football on NBC as its premier broadcast window.
Most of the games on Monday night have been highly competitive this season, including Week 10's dramatic walk-off win for the Denver Broncos in Buffalo on a Wil Lutz field goal. That contest's drama will be forgotten quickly as the NFL's Game of the Year is set for the Monday night stage in Week 11.
Football fans are in for a treat as the long-awaited rematch of Super Bowl LVII is set for Monday night as the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the 7-2 Kansas City Chiefs. The contest lined up nicely as the bonus matchup generated by the NFL's move to 17 games two years ago and led to some serious debate as to when to schedule the follow-up to last season's barn-burning Super Bowl.
Although there was some consideration to pick up right where we left off by scheduling the Eagles and Chiefs in the kickoff game, the NFL opted to get more bang for its buck by holding the game until the middle of the season. Both teams were given a Week 10 bye as well in order to try and maximize the health of star players on both teams, a wise move that has also helped to build the hype for the contest.
Philadelphia hit its bye with a thrilling win over Dallas at home to improve to 8-1 on the season while Kansas City won a showdown with Miami in Germany to improve to 7-2. With good health and both teams clicking on all cylinders, this game could become the highest-rated matchup of the season given its standalone primetime status.