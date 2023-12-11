Who is playing Monday Night Football in Week 14?
After an overtime thriller in Week 13, Monday Night Football is set for its third doubleheader of the year in Week 14.
Monday Night Football has had a strong season as a lot of its games have been highly competitive thrillers. Week 13 was no exception as the Cincinnati Bengals needed overtime to steal a win from the Jacksonville Jaguars in the latter's first Monday Night appearance in 12 years, although the result was overshadowed by a high-ankle sprain for Jaguars' quarterback Trevor Lawrence late in the game.
More playoff stakes are on the line on Monday night in Week 14. The good news for football fans is that for the third time this season, we will have two games to watch to wrap up the week.
Who is Playing on Monday Night Football in Week 14?
For the first time in the history of Monday Night Football, two games will kick off simultaneously at 8:15 p.m. ET. The primary matchup, which will air on ABC and be called by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, sees the 6-6 Green Bay Packers head to MetLife Stadium to take on the 4-8 New York Giants.
The game, which was a candidate to be flexed out as recently as three weeks ago, has improved significantly as Green Bay has ripped off a three-game winning streak to surge into the NFC's final playoff spot, including an upset over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13. The Giants, who are coming off their bye, have also won their last two games while playing better football to keep themselves in the hunt for a wild-card spot in a mediocre conference.
The other game will kick off on ESPN and sees the 9-3 Miami Dolphins host the 4-8 Tennessee Titans. The Dolphins have won three straight games and currently hold the top seed in the AFC while Tennessee is playing out the string behind rookie quarterback Will Levis.
There will also be a special Manningcast to mark the occasion as Peyton and Eli will cover both games at once, including a simultaneous look at the games at certain points. The Manning brothers will also have their usual collection of guests pop in as well, making this a fun RedZone-style look at these two games.