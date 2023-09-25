Who is playing Monday Night Football in Week 3 of the NFL schedule?
NFL fans are set to feast again as there is another Monday Night Football doubleheader on tap in Week 3. What four teams will be playing under the Monday night lights?
There has sure been a lot of Monday Night Football action so far this season. A Week 2 doubleheader meant that we've seen three games over the first two weeks, but the action has been decidedly mixed.
Fans have seen thrilling finishes, such as the New York Jets' comeback to beat the Buffalo Bills on a walk-off punt return touchdown from rookie Xavier Gibson, but the two Week 2 contests were pretty sloppy throughout. There has also been a bad run of significant injuries on Monday night as Aaron Rodgers and Nick Chubb went down for the year with season-ending ligament tears in prime time.
The NFL can only hope that Week 3 provides a combination of good football and no devastating injuries. Fortunately for the league, they have another doubleheader on tap to excite the fans.
What NFL teams are playing on Monday night in Week 3?
For the second straight week, there will be a Monday night doubleheader with one game starting at 7:15 p.m. ET and the other kicking an hour later. The only difference is that the networks will flip, with ABC televising the earlier kick while ESPN gets the later one.
The first game of the night is a matchup of two undefeated teams in the NFC as the Philadelphia Eagles hit the road to take on the surprising Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is one of just two prime time slots for the Buccaneers, who have seen new starting quarterback Baker Mayfield thrive in two key victories to put them in a three-way tie for the lead in the NFC South.
The other game is a rematch of Super Bowl LVI as the Los Angeles Rams head to Cincinnati to take on the 0-2 Bengals. This game is a must-win for Cincinnati, which faces some quarterback questions since Joe Burrow aggravated a calf injury in their Week 2 loss against Baltimore.