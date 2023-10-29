Who is playing Monday Night Football in Week 8?
The final NFL game of October falls on Monday night in Week 8 with two contenders looking to bounce back after awful performances in Week 7.
The NFL season is moving along rather quickly as we are already approaching the final week of games slated to be played in October. The last contest set to be played in the second month of the season comes on Monday Night Football, which has had its fair share of memorable games so far this season.
The competition level on the Monday night games has been solid so far, making those games arguably the best to watch of any prime-time package so far this season. ESPN is surely hoping that mojo carries over to Week 8 since the scheduled matchup appears to be a bit uneven on paper.
Who is playing on Monday Night Football in Week 8?
Week 8's Monday night action takes us to the Motor City as the 3-4 Las Vegas Raiders hit the road to take on the 5-2 Detroit Lions. Both teams are coming off rough outings in Week 7, making this game a key bounce-back opportunity for a pair of playoff contenders.
Las Vegas at least had an injury excuse in their 30-12 loss in Chicago as they were without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who missed the game due to back issues. Head coach Josh McDaniels has indicated that the team expects Garoppolo to be ready to go for this game, which would be a boost to a Las Vegas offense that has struggled whenever Garoppolo has had to miss time.
Detroit is coming off a brutal loss in Baltimore where they got run off the field by Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in a humbling 38-6 beatdown. Jackson torched the Lions' defense for 357 passing yards and racked up four total touchdowns, raising questions about how good Detroit actually is since their best win came over Kansas City in Week 1 when the Chiefs were without both Travis Kelce and Chris Jones.
As has been the case throughout this season, the game will be simulcast on ABC. There won't be a Manningcast this week as Peyton and Eli are sitting out this matchup.