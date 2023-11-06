Who is playing Monday Night Football in Week 9?
Monday Night Football has had a lot of intriguing matchups in the early going and the stage is set for an elite offense to go up against a dynamic defense this week.
Of the NFL's three primetime packages this season, Monday Night Football has fared the best so far. Having the most games of any primetime package thus far has helped but Monday night's games have had some incredible moments in the early going while also featuring the most close matchups.
That trend should continue in Week 9 as two AFC wild-card contenders are set to square off under the Monday night lights. A contrast in styles between an explosive offense and elite defense should also make the game an interesting watch.
Who is playing on Monday Night Football in Week 9?
Monday Night Football returns to MetLife Stadium for the third time this season as the 3-4 Los Angeles Chargers fly across the country to take on the 4-3 New York Jets. Both teams are coming off of wins in Week 8 although the methods they used to secure victories were drastically different.
The Chargers put on a clinic against the hapless Chicago Bears on Sunday night, dominating the Tyson Bagent-led visitors in a 30-13 rout. Justin Herbert surgically picked apart the hapless Bears defense, completing 31-of-40 passes for 298 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
The Jets, on the other hand, won the ugliest game of football you could ever watch in a 13-10 overtime victory against the New York Giants to claim bragging rights at MetLife Stadium for at least the next two years. An improbably bad offensive performance, which saw the Jets fail to convert a third down for the first 58 minutes of the game, was salvaged thanks to some dumb clock management from the Giants and a few key throws down the stretch from starting quarterback Zach Wilson.
The Jets' defense continued to be elite, however, limiting the Giants to -9 passing yards on the day and racking up four sacks, making this a good test for the Chargers' high-powered offense. There will also be a Manningcast this week on ESPN2 so Peyton and Eli may have some fun at the expense of bad throws from Wilson as well.