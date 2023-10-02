Who is playing Monday Night Football, Week 4?
After two consecutive weeks of doubleheaders, Monday Night Football is back to just one game in Week 4.
It certainly has been a busy time for Monday Night Football in the early portion of the season. Some of the games have been memorable, including Week 1's dramatic comeback win for the New York Jets over the Buffalo Bills, which was followed up by a pair of doubleheaders.
The split start times created a unique experiment for the NFL, which started one game at 7:15 p.m. ET and the other an hour later to see which viewing window was better. Things are a bit more traditional this week as the NFL has just one Monday night game on tap in the usual 8:15 p.m. ET time slot.
Who is playing Monday Night Football in Week 4?
The Week 4 Monday night matchup features two NFC playoff teams from a year ago as the Seattle Seahawks fly across the country to take on the New York Giants. The two teams met last season in Seattle with the Seahawks picking up a 27-13 win as Geno Smith got revenge on his former team.
Seattle has won two in a row after their season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams, putting themselves right behind the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West. Sunday's 37-27 win over Carolina saw a big game for running back Kenneth Walker IV, who carried 18 times for 97 yards and two touchdowns.
The Giants are coming off a mini-bye after their 30-12 loss in San Francisco on Thursday Night Football in Week 3. It was the second blowout of the season for the Giants, who were playing without running back Saquon Barkley and left tackle Andrew Thomas in the game.
This will be the first primetime appearance of the season for Seattle and the third in four weeks for the Giants. Considering the first two New York appearances resulted in blowouts, fans will have to hope that the Giants are ready for the occasion this time around.