Who is playing on Monday Night Football in Week 3?
After a subpar game in Week 1, Monday Night Football was back with a vengeance in Week 2. There was a dramatic finish in Philadelphia on Monday night as the Eagles failed to close out the Falcons, allowing Kirk Cousins to drive Atlanta down the field to stun Philadelphia with a last-minute touchdown drive to save his new team from an 0-2 start.
That game was certainly a highlight for ESPN, which has seen a few classics in recent years thanks to a concerted effort from the NFL to improve the Monday night schedule. This is good news for football fans, who will get to see two games this week as the first Monday night doubleheader of the season is set for Week 3.
Which NFL teams are playing on Monday Night Football in Week 3?
Like most of the Monday night doubleheaders last season, the kickoffs for the two games will be staggered. The earlier window sees the Buffalo Bills look to improve to 3-0 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are 0-2 and staring at a big early hole in the AFC South with the Houston Texans off to a 2-0 start. These teams met in London last season with Jacksonville upsetting Buffalo to help send the Bills into a mid-season spiral, so expect revenge to be on the mind of the home team.
The second game sees the Cincinnati Bengals trying to get into the win column as they host rookie Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders, who earned their first win on Sunday over the New York Giants thanks to seven Austin Seibert field goals. The Bengals showed signs of life by nearly upsetting Kansas City on Sunday and hope to ride that momentum going forward.
The Jaguars-Bills game will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN while Commanders-Bengals will begin at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. Since this is a doubleheader, there will not be a Manningcast this week.