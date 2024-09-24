Who is playing on Monday Night Football in Week 4?
Doubleheaders on Monday night to end the NFL week is always a fun thing for fans. While the Monday Night Football doubleheader was traditionally used to open the NFL season, the new television contracts signed prior to last season have led to more twin bills to satisfy the increased number of games ESPN will receive over the life of the deal.
Week 3 was the first Monday night doubleheader of the season, which produced one blowout (Buffalo's 47-10 demolition of Jacksonville) and a barn burner that saw Washington outlast Cincinnati 38-33 to send the Bengals to an 0-3 start. Doubleheader action is back again in Week 4 as the NFL has set yet another twin bill to conclude the first month of the season.
Which NFL teams are playing on Monday Night Football in Week 4?
The early game in the doubleheader is a bit of a dud as the 0-3 Tennessee Titans hit the road to take on the 1-2 Miami Dolphins, who looked cooked without Tua Tagovailoa under center in a dreadful performance in Seattle. That game will kick off first at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
The headliner is the ABC game, which will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and see the Seattle Seahawks look to go to 4-0 as they take on the 2-1 Detroit Lions. These teams have played some classics over the past few years, with Seattle winning shoutouts in Detroit each of the past two years, setting the stage for a potential revenge game for the Lions, who have lost six straight against the Seahawks dating back to 2015.
Since this is the second straight week with a Monday night doubleheader there will not be a Manningcast either. Peyton and Eli are set to return to offer commentary next week as the Chiefs make their Monday night debut this season against the Saints.