Who is playing on Monday Night Football in Week 5?
NFL fans have been getting used to a lot of football to wrap up their weeks towards the end of September. Monday Night Football has delivered a pair of doubleheaders each of the past two weeks and Week 4 had a dud (Tennessee blowing out a Tua Tagovailoa-less Miami) and a barn-burner (Detroit snapping a lengthy losing streak against Seattle), which is about the same level of football fans got in Week 3.
With the first bye weeks of the season upon us, it will be a minute before we get another Monday night doubleheader. The good news with only one game is that the matchup looks much better now than it did when the schedule was announced back in May.
Which NFL Teams Are Playing On Monday Night Football In Week 5?
- New Orleans Saints (2-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (4-0)
- Date: Oct. 7
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: ESPN/ESPN2 (Manningcast Version)/ESPN+
- Location: GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in primetime for the third time this season as they make their first Monday night appearance of the season against the Saints. The on-field results have been solid for the two-time defending champs, who beat the Los Angeles Chargers 17-10 on Sunday to improve to 4-0 on the year, but they took another major injury blow as top receiver Rashee Rice is expected to miss some time with a knee injury that could be a season-ender.
New Orleans got off to a fast 2-0 start but has dropped consecutive games, including a heartbreaking loss in Atlanta on Sunday when Falcons' kicker Younghoe Koo nailed a 58-yard field goal with two seconds to go to put the Falcons in front. In a surprisingly competitive NFC South, the Saints could gain a big edge on their competition by finding a way to stun the Chiefs at Arrowhead on Monday night.