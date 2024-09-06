Who is playing on Sunday Night Football in Week 1?
One of the key phrases in the anthem for Sunday Night Football is that fans are "waitin' all day for Sunday night". NBC's primetime package of games is one of the highlights of the NFL week as the Sunday night matchup usually features two elite NFL teams squaring off in a nationally-televised showdown.
The Sunday night package technically began on Thursday when the Kansas City Chiefs outlasted the Baltimore Ravens in a thrilling kickoff game, but the true start of Sunday Night Football comes at the end of Week 1. The matchup on tap features a compelling playoff rematch from this January.
Who is playing on Sunday Night Football in Week 1?
NBC returns to Ford Field, where they ended their 2024 broadcasting schedule, for a postseason rematch between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions. The two teams played a thriller on Super Wild Card Weekend with the Lions hanging on for a one-point win over the Rams to beat their former quarterback Matthew Stafford and secure the franchise's first postseason win in 32 years.
Expectations are high for Detroit, which will look to finish the job after a brutal collapse in the NFC Championship Game and reach the first Super Bowl in franchise history. Dan Campbell's entire coaching staff stuck around for a chance to make history in Detroit, which features one of the NFL's best rosters on paper.
This will also be an interesting year for the Rams, who still have Stafford and Cooper Kupp around but saw franchise icon Aaron Donald retire in the offseason. Los Angeles has a promising young roster but will have a lot of hard work ahead to try and unseat the reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers in their own division;.