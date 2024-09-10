Who is playing on Sunday Night Football in Week 2?
In a very unpredictable Week 1, NFL fans were treated to some absolute classic contests from NBC's football coverage. The Kickoff Game on Thursday night came down to the final seconds as Isaiah Likely was a toe away from forcing a do-or-die two-point attempt for Baltimore in Kansas City while the Sunday Night Football opener went to overtime with the Detroit Lions escaping with a victory thanks to a touchdown plunge from David Montgomery on the first drive of the extra period.
Those games were certainly thrilling for football fans and it is hard to imagine how NBC will top that drama in Week 2. There aren't any football superpowers set to grace the Sunday night stage this week, but the NFL did provide a showcase for two of the league's most intriguing young quarterbacks in the Lone Star State.
Which NFL teams are playing on Sunday Night Football in Week 2?
All eyes will be on Houston on Sunday night as the Texans play host to the Chicago Bears with one of these teams poised to move to 2-0 on the season. Houston won a thriller in Indianapolis on Sunday, outlasting the Colts 29-27 to get an early jump on AFC South competition, and offered some hope to the league that their bet on showcasing the Texans will pay off in a big way.
After receiving just one primetime appearance in Week 18 last season, the NFL made sure to get plenty of national attention for Houston, which is slated for six standalone games (including taking part in a Christmas Day doubleheader on Netflix). This is the first of two Sunday night appearances for Houston, which will return to NBC when they host Detroit in Week 10.
America will also get an early look at Bears' rookie Caleb Williams, the top pick in April's draft and the sign of hope for Chicago fans after decades of abysmal quarterback play. Williams struggled mightily in the Bears' opener against Tennessee but Chicago still emerged victorious thanks to outstanding performances on defense and special teams.