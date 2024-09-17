Who is playing on Sunday Night Football in Week 3?
The biggest stage in the NFL may well be Sunday Night Football, which caps a full Sunday of games with a marquee matchup. The spotlight in Week 2 was on a pair of rising young quarterbacks as C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans improved to 2-0 by relying on their defense to punish Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears 19-13.
An early season Sunday night affair is a good time for the league to try and showcase some of its future stars, but Week 3 will see a return to the spotlight for a pair of established quarterbacks. There is also the chance a certain pop superstar may be in attendance, which would make the NFL very happy.
What NFL teams are playing on Sunday Night Football in Week 3?
The Sunday night stage heads to the southeast for Week 3 as the 2-0 Kansas City Chiefs make their second appearance on NBC in three weeks as they take on the 1-1 Atlanta Falcons. This will also be the second straight week in primetime for Atlanta, which upset the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night thanks to a game-winning drive in the final minute from new quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Kansas City was on the ropes in their Week 2 matchup against Cincinnati, appearing to fail on fourth down late in the fourth quarter down two before a controversial pass interference call against the Bengals extended the drive. Kicker Harrison Butker nailed the go-ahead field goal in the final seconds, allowing the Chiefs to improve to 2-0 on the year as they continue their bid for an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl title.
This will be the first road game of the season for the Chiefs, who beat the Bengals and Baltimore Ravens at home to start the year. It is unclear yet if Taylor Swift, who was in attendance for each of the Chiefs' first two games to support boyfriend Travis Kelce, is planning to head to Atlanta to watch this one in person.