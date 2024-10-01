Who is playing on Sunday Night Football in Week 5?
The NFL season has seen a mix of wild games and surprising results and Sunday Night Football has been a perfect encapsulation of that mentality. Week 4 looked like a tremendous matchup on paper as two of the AFC's top teams squared off but it turned into a blowout as the Baltimore Ravens bullied the Buffalo Bills with a dominating performance on the ground to re-establish themselves as a massive threat in the conference.
With an unexpected clunker thrown into the mix, NBC is surely hoping for a better game in Week 5. The NFL has to be happy with what's on tap for Sunday night as two historic franchises off to good starts are set to take the stage in prime time.
Which NFL Teams Are Playing On Sunday Night Football In Week 5?
- Dallas Cowboys (2-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1)
- Date: Oct. 6
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: NBC/Peacock
- Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA
Two of the league's most popular teams are squaring off on Sunday night as the Dallas Cowboys head to Acrisure Stadium to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. These teams don't meet often in the regular season since they play in opposite conferences but there is a ton of historical connections between them thanks to a trio of Super Bowl meetings over the years.
Dallas has a few extra days of rest ahead of this game after beating the Giants on Thursday night in Week 4 but they are a bit banged up on the defensive side of the ball. Demarcus Lawrence is likely headed to injured reserve with a foot injury while Micah Parsons is dealing with a high-ankle sprain that could leave the Cowboys without their two top pass rushers for this game.
The Steelers are off to a fast start, racing to a 3-1 record and leading the AFC North thanks to their rugged defense, but they are coming off their first loss of the year against the Indianapolis Colts. Justin Fields played well again for Pittsburgh in that game and a win against the Cowboys could make it very difficult for Russell Wilson to get his job back once he recovers from a calf injury.