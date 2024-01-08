Who is singing the national anthem at the CFP national championship game?
The 2024 CFP National Championship has arrived. Here's who's scheduled to sing the national anthem prior to Michigan and Washington kicking off.
By Scott Rogust
The 2024 CFP National Championship Game has finally arrived. The College Football Playoff Semifinals can be viewed as a success considering how close both games were. In the Rose Bowl, the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines defeated the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide 27-20 in overtime. In the Sugar Bowl, the No. 2 Washington Huskies held off a late comeback attempt by the No. 3 Texas Longhorns to pick up the 37-31 win. Now, Michigan and Washington will do battle at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, looking to hoist the CFP National Championship trophy.
The broadcast of the CFP National Championship Game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday night. With that, the festivities will be underway. That means pre-game introductions for both Washington and Michigan, and the signing of the national anthem.
Here's who's set to sing the national anthem at NRG Stadium ahead of the biggest college football game of the season.
Who is singing the national anthem at the Michigan vs. Washington CFP National Championship Game?
Just before kickoff of the 2024 CFP National Championship Game, singer and actress Fantasia will sing the national anthem.
Fantasia participated in the third season of American Idol and won the competition. The singer's debut single, "I Believe," debuted at the No. 1 spot in the Billboard Hot 100 list. Fantasia's accolades include a Grammy Award and two Billboard Music Awards.
This past year, Fantasia made her film debut in the musical drama The Color Purple. Fantasia was recently nominated for the 2024 Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role as Celie Harris-Johnson.
Ahead of the national anthem, the Theater Under the Stars (TUTS) Musical Theater Academy Ensemble will sing "America the Beautiful," per the College Football Playoffs' official website.