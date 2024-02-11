Who is singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl? This year and anthem history
The national anthem performer at Super Bowl 58 is a household name.
By Lior Lampert
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are set to meet in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders in what should be a thrilling contest.
However, the Super Bowl is more than a game – it is an adventure. It is an experience for fans, players, and coaches alike. There are multiple days of events, and it is a momentous occasion for not just the NFL but for celebrities, musicians, and more.
For example, being allowed to sing the national anthem or perform during the Super Bowl Halftime Show is arguably the most prestigious honor an artist can earn. Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest American sporting event yearly and typically the most-viewed game of the year across all four major sports.
With that said, who is singing the national anthem at this year’s Super Bowl?
Reba McEntire is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl LVIII
Reba McEntire has earned the opportunity to perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LVIII. McEntire is a renowned and decorated country singer.
Known as the “Queen of Country,” McEntire is in the Country Music Hall of Fame for her musical contributions that have lasted four decades – per her official website, she has sold over 56 million albums. Some of her most popular songs are: “Fancy,” “I’m A Survivor, and “Does He Love You.”
However, she won’t be the only famous musician performing during the pregame festivities.
Post Malone will sing “America the Beautiful” at Super Bowl LVIII
Post Malone is a Grammy-nominated artist who will be singing “America the Beautiful,” an American song written by Katharine Lee, at Super Bowl LVIII.
Malone is one of the most famous rappers, singers, and songwriters in the world, being named the top artist during the 2020 Billboard Music Award. Some of his most known songs are “White Iverson,” “Better Now,” and “Sunflower” (featuring Swae Lee).
Super Bowl national anthem performers in past 10 years
Now that we’ve gotten to know this year’s performers, let’s take a look at previous artists to perform the national anthem at the big game.
Artist(s)
Year
Super Bowl #
Chris Stapleton
2023
LVII
Mickey Guyton
2022
LVI
Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan
2021
LV
Demi Lovato
2020
LIV
Gladys Knight
2019
LIII
Pink
2018
LII
Luke Bryan
2017
LI
Lady Gaga
2016
50
Idina Menzel
2015
XLIX
Renee Fleming
2014
XLVIII