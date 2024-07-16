Who sang the National Anthem at the MLB All-Star Game?
The MLB All-Star Game will take place at 8 PM E.T. on Tuesday, July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, home to the Texas Rangers.
With Paul Skenes on the mound for the National League and a who's-who of offensive megastars in the mix for the American League, this is the most highly anticipated All-Star matchup in ages. The on-field product promises plenty of sparks, but before the festivities begin in full, we must all stand and remove our caps.
The National Anthem is a particularly major deal at these events. The MLB tends to go all-out to fetch popular recording artists, and the 2024 National Anthem will be no exception. There's a Texas theme to this year's artist, who grew up a few hours southeast of Arlington in Sebastopol, TX.
Who's singing the National Anthem at the 2024 MLB All-Star Game?
Cody Johnson, the multi-platinum country recording artist famous for hits such as '"Til You Can't" and "The Painter," will sing the National Anthem ahead of the 2024 All-Star Game. He threw out a ceremonial first pitch for the hometown Rangers earlier this season and his 'Leather Tour' returns to Globe Life Field on Nov. 9, per the MLB.
Texas is a hotbed for country music and Johnson is a local legend, having recently ascended to meteoric heights on the charts in America. In 2023, Johnson won Best New Country Artist at the iHeart Music Awards. He also won best single and best music video at the CMA awards in 2022 for 'Til You Can't.
Johnson's performance comes on the heels of a widely panned rendition of the National Anthem from fellow country music star Ingrid Andress before Monday night's Home Run Derby. Andress was noticeably out of tune, which is not common from professional performers with her track record.
On Tuesday morning, she candidly addressed the Twitter/X crowd, admitting "I was drunk last night," and saying she checked herself into a rehab facility.
Hopefully Ingrid receives the necessary treatment and is on the path to recovery. We can only wish her the best and commend her for honesty and bravery in the face of intense scrutiny. It takes real courage to post that statement and seek out the proper resources.
Johnson should have a sold out crowd to perform for. After the Anthem, Rangers legend and Hall of Fame inductee Adrian Beltre will toss out the ceremonial first pitch. From there, we can expect nine innings of quality baseball between the greatest stars the sport has to offer.
The All-Star Game has been waning in popularity in recent years, but with Paul Skenes, Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, and other stars on the docket, one has to believe the audience will show up — both in person and in front of TV screens around the nation.