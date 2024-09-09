Who sang the National Anthem for Jets-49ers on Monday Night Football?
The San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets will wage battle in the inaugural Monday Night Football matchup of the 2024 season. This is perhaps the most anticipated game of the opening weekend. Not only will the 49ers start their NFC title defense, but Aaron Rodgers will make his long-awaited return from an Achilles injury.
There is a certain poetry to Rodgers returning for this game specifically. He ruptured his Achilles four plays into Monday Night Football last season, on Sept. 11 — almost exactly one year prior to the Jets' 2024 season debut. Rodgers appeared to recover in record time last season, but New York has carefully bubble-wrapped the four-time MVP in anticipation of this very moment.
America will be tuned in. And, as if you didn't have reason enough to watch the game already, a special National Anthem performance will preceed the on-field happenings. Who is performing, you might ask? Well... it's a doozy.
Boyz II Men to perform National Anthem ahead of 49ers-Jets on Monday Night Football
I mean, come on. It's Boyz II Men.
What a treat for those of us watching at home. The uber-talented trio, described on Spotify as "the most commercially successful R&B group of all time," will lend their endlessly smooth vocals to the song of our country. One could not blame you for being more excited about Boyz II Men than the actual football game. Is Aaron Rodgers even that good? He just became the second-most important legacy performance on the docket.
With classic hits such as "On Bended Knee" and "End Of the Road" in their discography, Boyz II Men — originally from Philadelphia but famous across the globe — has etched their name in the annals of music history. I'd wager that Boyz II Men will have a far more profound cultural impact than Aaron Rodgers or the New York Jets when all it said and done. Who are we talking about in a hundred years? Two hundred years?
In all seriousness, this is a real treat for the at-home viewers and especially those live in Levi's Stadium. The football game should be plenty interesting, too. Rodgers was almost on the 49ers once upon a time and he won't let it go. There is a compelling dynamic there, and just seeing how this Jets team looks at (almost) full strength will be worth the price of admission. It's time to see if the 41-year-old gunslinger still has the goods.
San Francisco, meanwhile, endured a summer of speculation as Brandon Aiyuk engaged in the loudest holdout in recent memory. After months of uncertainty, however, both Aiyuk and Pro Bowl O-lineman Trent Williams inked massive long-term extensions. San Francisco paid its dudes, and now there's real pressure to reach the competitive mountaintop this winter. That journey starts Monday.
Between the soulful singing and the football, I'm not sure what more one could want from their Monday evening.