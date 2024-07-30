Who wants seconds? Aaron Judge sends clear message to Yankees front office ahead of trade deadline
By Austin Owens
Over the last couple of months, a lot of eyes have been on the New York Yankees. After getting off to a scorching hot start, they quickly turned into one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball for an extended period of time. Perhaps Monday night made them realize just how good they can really be.
The Bronx Bombers went into Citizens Bank Park and tortured the Philadelphia Phillies by taking a 14-4 victory. In the middle of that electric Yankees offense was new acquisition Jazz Chisholm Jr. who played third base and belted two homers. However, Aaron Judge is already calling for more reinforcement.
Aaron Judge is calling for more moves from the Yankees
For the New York Yankees, it is World Series title or bust. Even after a dreadful stretch through the middle of the season, the Yanks are still 63-45 and a game behind the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East.
The trade deadline is upon us and GMs across Major League Baseball are hard at work. So much so that Yankees superstar Aaron Judge has noticed.
Brian Cashman will be keeping his eyes and ears peeled for any potential trade candidates that could take the Yankees to the next level. Although, Judge's comments do make you wonder who he would like to see in pinstripes.
With such a star-studded outfield, it is highly unlikely that the Yankees would be in the market for an outfielder. The only two positions that make sense to target are second base and pitching (starter or relievers).
Gleyber Torres and DJ Lemahieu have underperformed in 2024 and no one can ever have too much pitching. What the Yankees are or aren't able to accomplish in the next 24 hours could very well determine their fate for the rest of the season.