Why aren’t the Mets playing on Opening Day? Makeup date, updates
The New York Mets are not playing on Opening Day, but a new start date and time has already been revealed.
For the first time since the 2018 season, the New York Mets were scheduled to host Opening Day with fans in the stands. They did host Opening Day in 2020, but that game was played with no fans in the stands.
In each of the last five seasons in which fans have been allowed to attend games, the Mets have opened on the road. They've won four of those five games, but it's been a while since Citi Field has hosted an Opening Day.
The Mets were set to host the Milwaukee Brewers to begin their season on Thursday, March 28. Unfortunately, as many predicted within the last week or so, the game was postponed on Wednesday afternoon due to weather.
Mets Opening Day postponed: Everything to know
Forecasts leading up to Thursday's game appeared to be murky at best, so it did not come as a shocker when the game was postponed. In fact, there was some relief knowing that the Mets did this before Thursday giving time to make adjustments.
The game was officially moved from Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon, March 29. It's also noteworthy that the time did change. Instead of the game taking place at 1:10 pm EST as it was initially intended, it was moved to 1:40 pm EST. A modest, but important change to note.
According to the official Mets account on X (formerly known as Twitter), gates will open at 11:40 am and parking lots will open at 10:40 am. The on-field festivities should presumably begin at around 1:00 pm or a couple of minutes later, give or take.
Will there be a Mets-Brewers doubleheader on Friday?
With the game getting postponed and moved to the next day, it makes sense to wonder whether there will be a doubleheader played. Thankfully, that won't be happening.
There was an off-day built in for this exact occasion. The Mets home opener was postponed last season due to rain, so this is nothing new to Mets fans. It would've been annoying to have an immediate off-day had the season begun when it was supposed to, but now, the Mets-Brewers series will take place like any other weekend series. There will be games on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.