Why did the Spurs trade pick No. 8 in the NBA Draft?
By Kyle Delaney
Rob Dillingham's career as a San Antonio Spur was short-lived. In fact, he never even made it to Texas. Last night, the Minnesota Timberwolves traded up for Dillingham, the former SEC Sixth Man of the Year. In return, the Spurs received a 2030 protected pick swap and a 2031 unprotected first-round pick from Minnesota.
Per @wojespn on Twitter/X:
While draft night trades aren't uncommon, 2031 is seven years away. So ... why would the Spurs make this trade? Jeff McDonald, beat writer for the Spurs, argued the Spurs made this move to free up cap/roster space this summer and to trade out of a weaker draft and into a stronger one.
Per @JMcDonald_SAEN on Twitter/X:
Few players are as exciting to watch with the ball in their hands as Dillingham. The idea of pairing Rob Dillingham and Stephon Castle next to Victor Wembanyama was enticing, not only for Spurs fans but for the NBA in general. However, the Spurs don't need Dillingham. By focusing on too many players at once, they will do their other young players a disservice. They already have reliable youth in Devin Vassel, Keldon Johnson, Victor Wembanyama, and Stephon Castle, and there are only so many minutes and shots to go around.
While Minnesota is in win-now mode, the Spurs are quietly building a future dynasty. Did you know that the Spurs are set to control at least one other team's first round pick in every draft from now until 2031, besides 2029? Essentially, San Antonio was willing to part with Dillingham and gamble that Minnesota may not be the same team that they are now in 2031. Because if that is the case, then that 2031 pick they just handed over suddenly becomes a lot more valuable.
Realistically, this trade was a win-win for both teams. The Wolves desperately needed a microwave scorer off the bench and they got that without giving up this year's first round pick or any of their key rotational pieces. The Spurs, on the other hand, are looking to build around Wembanyama for the next decade and now they've got the picks to do so.