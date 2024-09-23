Here's why DiJonai Carrington is such a tough matchup for Caitlin Clark
DiJonai Carrington has been a matchup nightmare for Caitlin Clark all season, and it was no different last night in Game 1 of the WNBA playoffs. Last night proved that Carrington is the Tylenol to the Indiana Fever, as the Connecticut Sun ran away with the game 93-69.
The newly crowned AP Rookie of the Year finished her playoff debut with 11 points, eight assists and four rebounds while shooting a lousy 15 percent from three. Despite an underwhelming performance, Indiana played Connecticut close until the middle of the third quarter.
Before the Sun extended their lead, the Baylor product attempted to swipe the ball away from a Clark pass but inadvertently poked her in the eye. The former Iowa Hawkeye would fall to the ground with both of her hands covering her face in shock. To no one's surprise, after a foul wasn't called, the internet was set on fire yet again. Both players are fierce competitors, which gets lost in translation with the new fan base of the league.
Needless to say, the Fever rookie stayed in the game and didn't use her black eye as an excuse. "Got me pretty good in the eye. I don't think it affected me, honestly," said Clark after the game.
But beyond the black eye, here are three reasons why Carrington is a tough matchup for Clark.
Carrington's short-term memory
It was only a matter of time before Clark caught on fire. Throughout college (and in the WNBA as of late), defenders get discouraged when Clark hits deep threes or contested shots. Carrington moves on to the next play quickly—and she continues to apply pressure to the ball handler.
Before being inserted into the starting lineup this season, Carrington hung her hat on defense, which provided more playing time for her. She doesn't place a lot of emphasis on the offensive end, but she can score when needed.
Mental toughness is an important characteristic to have, and it will help as the team continues to move in the postseason. Connecticut feeds off of energy, and the California natives' intensity rubs off on the team with her defensive prowess.
Physicality and speed
The Suns' guard provides matchup problems for the Fever rookie because of her speed and physicality. On defense, she goes over screens and stays attached to the ball handler's body. Coupled with her ability to stay glued to the ball handler, she plays the passing lanes better than most.
Often, players who defend Clark fall asleep behind the wheel (no pun intended) and she creates space. Carrington's core strength allows her to stay balanced and contest shots without leaving her feet. Not to mention, she has quick hands and is one of the best on-ball defenders in the league.
Clark stands at 6 feet tall and has a long frame—and she can get to the rim at any time. Carrington can keep up with her and can cut her angles off when she tries to attack the rim.
Playoff basketball brings another level of intensity and physicality. Carrington, a 5-foot-11 guard, imposes her will physically by boxing out, swiping for the ball and picking up Clark at half-court. And throughout each of their matchups this year, Clark shot below 50 percent from the field.
Scoring prowess
Carrington creates a matchup problem for the Fever rookie phenom because of her offensive ability. She is going to force Clark to guard her in pick-and-rolls, on transition and in the half-court with her movement without the ball.
Last night, Carrington finished the game with 14 points, five rebounds and three assists while shooting 50 percent from the field. Carrington is not going to force up threes, but she is going to run the offensive sets and move without the ball. She can lead the break and finish at the rim with either hand forcing Clark to commit to the defensive side of the ball.
The 26-year-old guard can space the floor, and she is not a player you can leave open despite her current three-point percentage.