Why former Jets LB Bart Scott actually retired: "I started seeing spots and lights"
ESPN’s Get Up analyst Bart Scott recently opened up about his difficult decision to retire from the NFL.
"Everybody thinks I retired because of my toe. I had reconstructive surgery on it when I left," Scott shared. "But really, it was because I started seeing spots and lights...
"I didn’t know what to do. I thought, you know what? It’s time to fold it up."
Scott, who was 32 when he retired, made these comments in response to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion late in the third quarter during Thursday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills.
The injury marked Tagovailoa’s third concussion in three years, sparking concern among former and current players urging him to consider stepping away from football.
"I’d tell him to retire—it’s not worth it," said Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce, reflecting on Tua’s situation.
Pierce, a former linebacker for the Washington Commanders and New York Giants, also retired after facing similar issues with head injuries.
Tua Tagovailoa faces decision weighed by many NFL players over concussions
In recent years, the NFL has introduced measures to mitigate head injuries, such as the use of guardian caps — padded headgear worn over helmets that reportedly reduce the risk of head trauma by 50 percent.
However, head injuries remain a significant issue. A 2023 study by Boston University found that 91.7 percent of the former NFL players studied (345 out of 376) displayed symptoms of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).
Players like Kyle Fitts and Jordan Reed both retired as recently as 2022 due to concussions, each stepping away before the age of 30.
Tua Tagovailoa has the growing support of Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who made it clear that retirement is "the last thing on his mind" regarding his starting quarterback.
Although Tua was able to walk off the field without assistance, concussions affect players differently, and his recovery timeline remains uncertain. To return to play, Tua must pass a series of cognitive tests to clear concussion protocol.
However, at just 26 years old, he will need to consider whether stepping away from the game might be the best choice for his long-term health.