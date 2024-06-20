Why is there a 24 behind home plate at Rickwood Field?
It's a beautiful sight on Thursday night in Birmingham, AL as the MLB at Rickwood Field game is set to take place between the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants. The ballpark is among the most historic and storied that was used at the height of the Negro Leagues in baseball and that saw many of the game's greats pass through and touch the grass here over the years.
There is so much to take in for such a beautiful day in the sport. Whether it's a historic all-black umpire crew taking the field for this game, the throwback uniforms to historic Negro Leagues teams from St. Louis and San Francisco or one of many wonderful touches to appreciate the history of the game, it's all perfectly done.
And also perfect for this moment is the white-painted No. 24 that's behind home plate at Rickwood Field for this game. But for some fans tuning into the game, they may be asking why the 24 is on the field. It's another beautiful touch.
Why is there a 24 on Rickwood Field behind home plate?
The 24 painted on Rickwood Field is to honor the late, great Willie Mays, the Say Hey Kid. Mays played for the Birmingham Black Barons during his time playing in the Negro Leagues and played his home games at Rickwood Field during that time before going to MLB and further cementing himself as one of the best baseball players in history. Sadly, Mays passed away on Tuesday, June 18, just two days before the MLB at Rickwood Field celebration.
As such, the No. 24 on Rickwood Field is there to pay homage to him after his passing.
Was Willie Mays supposed to be at the MLB at Rickwood Field game?
Just prior to his passing at 91 years old this week, Mays announced that he would not be able to attend the game in Birmingham but did give a statement to his longtime friend and longtime MLB manager, Dusty Baker, to share, which hits even harder after his passing.
"I wish I could be with you all today. This is where I'm from. I had my first pro hit here at Rickwood as a Baron in 1948. And now this year 76 years later, it finally got counted in the record books. Some things take time, but I always think better late than never. Time changes things. Time heals wounds, and that is a good thing. I had some of the best times of my life and Birmingham so I want you to have this clock to remember those times with me and remember all the other players who were lucky enough to play here at Rickwood Field in Birmingham. Remember, time is on your side."
Given how much this ballpark and this city meant to Mays and even more so with his beloved San Francisco Giants playing at Rickwood Field, it's absolutely deserved and fitting that his number be painted onto the field as a way to remember him and to remember his message: Time is on your side.