Why Jrue Holiday's extension could make things hard for Klay Thompson and the Warriors
Klay Thompson is set to hit free agency when the season ends. However, it appears that his time with the Warriors may be near its end, and Jrue Holiday's extension with the Celtics may be what ends up complicating things.
By Curt Bishop
The season is over for the Golden State Warriors. On Tuesday night, they were eliminated from playoff contention when they were trounced by the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night, losing by a final score of 118-94.
The loss may also mark the end of an era for the Warriors, as four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson is set to hit free agency. Of course, the Warriors could look to re-sign the veteran, but it's looking very much like his time in Golden State may be at its end.
According to Zack Lowe of ESPN, the Warriors and Thompson have not discussed a new deal for months, and that "both sides surely took note" of the four-year extension Jrue Holiday just received from the Boston Celtics. Holiday is very close in age to Thompson.
Jrue Holiday extension complicates matters for Klay Thompson, Warriors
Lowe notes that the Warriors are attempting to avoid the luxury tax next season after being close to it for the past five years. Keeping Thompson will make that very difficult, and Thompson is expected to draw some interest in free agency.
This could very well mean that Thompson's time with the Warriors is approaching its conclusion.
Thompson is 34 years old and averaged 17.9 points per game, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists this season. If this is ultimately the end, he'll walk away leaving quite a legacy in Golden State. The veteran star is a five-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA Team selection, a former All-Rookie Team selection, and a member of the 2019 All-Defensive Team.
On Tuesday night against the Kings, Thompson scored zero points after missing all 10 of his field goal attempts. Thompson did record four rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes of paying time.
The Warriors' core is certainly aging, and even Stephen Curry is in the twilight of his career. In addition to Thompson potentially leaving, the Warriors' dynasty may also have come to an end. They won their fourth title in 2022, but have now missed the playoffs in three of the last five seasons.