Will Bijan Robinson play this week? Everything fantasy managers and Falcons fans need to know
It’s not ideal dealing with an injury, particularly on a short week. But the Atlanta Falcons star running back Bijan Robinson entered the week listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, following the Falcons’ 26-24 division win over the New Orleans Saints. So what can we expect from Robinson in the Falcons' Thursday night matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
If you’re a fantasy owner with Robinson on your team, he provided some optimism ahead of their second straight divisional game.
According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Robinson downplayed his injury saying it was just “nicks and bruises." It’s the second straight week he’s nursing an injury though—Robinson was dealing with a shoulder injury ahead of the Falcons’ game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4.
Should you start Bijan Robinson in your fantasy football league?
According to Ledbetter, on Wednesday morning, Robinson said he’s “ready to go” for Thursday’s game. That’s good news for fantasy football owners and Falcons fans. Worry no more, all signs are pointing toward Robinson suiting up for Thursday Night Football.
He’s projected 17.5 points this week against the Buccaneers, and although he’s averaging 14.2 points this season and has dropped slightly from his 16-point finishes the first two weeks, I’d be confident in Robinson to produce for you.
Robinson didn’t do too well against the Buccaneers the second time they played last year, but in their first meeting, he had 10 carries for 34 yards with a touchdown and five receptions for seven yards.
Simply put, if you want to have the best chance to win your matchup this week, start Robinson. He’s gotten at least 11 points in all four games this year. He’s about as reliable as it comes for a skill player this season, and he's projected to have the seventh most points as a running back this week. That’s too much of a risk to bench when Robinson’s made it clear he doesn’t plan on being held back by his hamstring.