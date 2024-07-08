Will Bronny James play in Lakers Summer League game vs. Heat?
By Ian Levy
Summer League is up and running, giving us our first look at the 2024 NBA Draft class in their new uniforms. The full NBA Summer League in Las Vegas doesn't begin until July 12, but the California Classic Summer League, featuring the Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets, Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat is underway.
Bronny James made his debut for the Lakers on July 6, in a 104-98 loss to the Kings. He looked overwhelmed at times, finishing with 4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal but shooting just 2-of-9 from the field and missing all three of his 3-pointers and both of his free throws. Bronny was then held out of the Lakers second game, a 92-68 thumping at the hands of the Warriors, because of swelling in his knee.
Will Bronny James play in Lakers Summer League game vs. Heat?
The next Summer League game for the Lakers is Wednesday, July 10, against the Heat. Bronny is expected to play in that game although the team didn't offer any other supporting details.
The Heat are off to a 1-1 start in Summer League, losing to the Warriors and then beating the Kings. Miami's first-round pick, Kel'el Ware, has been one of the early stars of the summer averaging 19 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 3.0 blocks per game. Isaiah Stevens and Alondes Williams have been getting the lion's share of point guard minutes for the Heat so far and one or the other is likely to start opposite Bronny on Wednesday.
Dalton Knecht, the Lakers other 2024 draft pick, has also gotten off to a slow start. He's done a nice job attacking off the dribble and getting himself to the free throw line, with 14 attempts in two games. But he's really struggled to put the ball in the basket, shooting 6-of-25 from the field and 2-of-7 from beyond the arc. In addition to Bronny, he'll be looking for a bounce-back game against the Heat.
Wednesday against Miami will be the Lakers' last game at the California Summer Classic. From there, they'll head to Vegas for the main Summer League tournament where Bronny will have at least five games to keep building momentum for the regular season.