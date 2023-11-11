Will Jim Harbaugh coach today's Michigan vs. Penn State game despite Big Ten suspension?
The Michigan Wolverines are fighting the Big Ten's punishment to ensure Jim Harbaugh can coach the team's game against Penn State on Saturday.
By Scott Rogust
The sign-stealing scandal has loomed over the Michigan Wolverines football program for nearly a month, as analyst Connor Stallions and others would scout future opponents off-campus, per evidence obtained by the NCAA. With that, the college football world waited to see how the Big Ten conference would respond. Well, that answer arrived on Friday.
On Friday afternoon, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti announced that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is banned from coaching on the sidelines for the team's final three regular season games. Even with this ban, Harbaugh is still allowed to coach the team during the week. He just can't be on the sidelines for the games.
This happens to be an important stretch for Michigan's season, facing Penn State (Nov. 11), Maryland (Nov. 18), and Ohio State (Nov. 25).
While this ban appeared to be set in stone, Michigan was defiant and determined to fight it. That was evident that the university filed for a temporary restraining order to ensure he can coach from the sidelines. Could it happen as soon as Saturday at noon against Penn State?
Will Jim Harbaugh coach for Michigan today vs. Penn State despite three-game ban?
On Friday night, attorneys representing Harbaugh and Michigan filed a breach of contract complaint that would allow him to block the Big Ten's suspension, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg and Dan Murphy. Additionally, the university filed for an emergency temporary restraining order, saying that keeping him from coaching the Michigan vs. Penn State game "would cause irreparable harm to the coach, the players and the university." The judge overseeing the case is Carol Kuhnke.
During ESPN's College GameDay, college football senior writer Pete Thamel said that after speaking with Harbaugh's attorney, Tom Mars, it's unknown if he would get a hearing and a decision in time before kickoff at noon.
Just before 9:30 p.m. ET, the Michigan football team arrived at Beaver Stadium at University Park for the Penn State. Harbaugh was not on the team's bus.
Even though Harbaugh didn't arrive with the team, that doesn't mean that he's absolutely ruled out. In fact, if Harbaugh is given the temporary restraining order, he will be transported to the stadium.
Thamel reported at 9:50 a.m. ET that Mars believes that a ruling "should be soon."
If Harbaugh isn't granted to temporary restraining order, Wolverines offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will serve as the head coach for the game.
UPDATE, 10:28 a.m. ET: Thamel reports that there won't be a hearing for Harbaugh's request for a temporary restraining order on Saturday, meaning that he will not coach vs. Penn State. Thamel follows up by saying that there will be an in-person hearing on Friday, Nov. 17, at 9:00 a.m. ET.
While the Penn State game is out of the question for Harbaugh, maybe there's a possibility he can coach next week's game against Maryland.