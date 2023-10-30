Photo says it all: Will Levis called his own shot before incredible Titans debut
Will Levis was reportedly going to rotate with Malik Willis in his Titans debut. That didn't happen, and Levis appeared to know that all along.
Will Levis wasn't expecting to slide to the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the 2023 draft. He also wasn't expecting to start for the team that drafted him with Ryan Tannehill entrenched as the starter. But when a Tannehill injury had Levis's number called by head coach Mike Vrabel, the former Kentucky Wildcat more than answered the call.
In his Titans debut in Week 8 against the Falcons, Levis was on fire. Not only did he lead his team to a victory (in the beautiful Oilers throwbacks, no less) over the Atlanta Falcons, but he was instrumental in the success. The rookie finished the day with a stellar performance, completing 19-of-29 passes for 238 yards with four touchdowns and no turnovers.
But prior to the start of the game, there were reports that Levis and second-year QB Malik Willis might rotate series against the Falcons. That clearly didn't happen with how well Levis performed. However, it also seems as if the rookie didn't have any intention of ever letting that plan transpire.
Levis was asked about the possibility of rotating with Willis prior to the Week 8 game. He gave a professional answer but, as fans honed in on, this was his facial reaction to the question:
Will Levis clearly had no intention of letting Malik Willis get another shot as Titans QB
Though it was a non-verbal reaction, it looks a whole lot like Levis, the banana-peel-eating, mayonaise-in-his-coffee enigma in the flesh, called his shot for his Titans debut. And he more than lived up to it as well.
For as good as his debut was, though, the real questions now start for the Titans.
The NFL Trade Deadline is on Tuesday and now the Titans are left with a conundrum. Do they move forward with the rookie Levis as the starter and look to deal Tannehill to a team in need of a veteran quarterback, or do they return to the veteran when he's able to return from his injury?
Most people -- fans in Nashville, specifically -- would much rather give Levis his shot. He not only earned it in his debut, but the Titans are likely heading into a rebuild that doesn't include Tannehill after this season anyway. So why then would they delay that without getting a better look at what their rookie QB has to offer? Logically, that's clearly the best option at hand.
However, we will have to wait and see if the front office in Tennessee sees it the same way. If we ask Levis, though, his reaction pregame to a question about rotating with Willis would indicate that he definitely believes he's the future of the Titans... and maybe the future just arrived in Week 8.