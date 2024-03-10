Will LSU and South Carolina players be suspended for SEC Tournament fight?
- The ESPN broadcast mistakenly claimed all players ejected would be suspended for the NCAA Tournament.
- Only one suspension has been confirmed.
- How will the scuffle impact March Madness?
The SEC Championship Game between LSU and South Carolina was a thrilling tilt between two of the most talented teams in women's college basketball but it ended with a scuffle and a load of confusion.
Six players from both teams were ejected en mass with just over two minutes to play after Kamilla Cardoso bowled over LSU's Flau'jae Johnson. The benches cleared, pushing and shoving ensued and Johnson's brother ended up storming onto the court.
All in all, Cardoso and three other Gamecocks players who left the bench during the chaos were ejected. Two LSU bench players were also tossed.
The confusion over the potential impact on the NCAA Tournament happened because the ESPN broadcast said all players who had been ejected would be ineligible to play in the first round of the tournament. However, that report was later corrected.
Who will be suspended over LSU-South Carolina fight?
Only one player will be automatically suspended for the first game of the tournament: Kamilla Cardoso for fighting.
Those who were ejected for leaving the bench will not face a suspension.
While Johnson was hit with an intentional foul for the contact that ultimately led up to the fight, there is no reason to expect her to be suspended. She was not penalized for her shove before the outbreak of the fight.
LSU's Angel Reese was also the subject of controversy because of an uncalled hair pull and a flagrant foul earlier in the game. She is not currently in line for a suspension either.
How costly is Kamilla Cardoso's suspension for the NCAA Tournament?
South Carolina is the SEC tournament champion and the No. 1 team in the country. With the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament likely coming their way, they should be able to make it through their matchup with a No. 16 seed, even without Cardoso.
Still, Cardoso is their leading scorer, rebounder and blocker. She's an incredibly important piece of the puzzle for the Gamecocks, who have made it through undefeated this season. So it'll be important for the rest of the squad to avoid a costly slip-up. Count on Dawn Staley to have them ready to go.