Will Tate Rodemaker play in ACC championship against Louisville?
Florida State might be without their starting QB for the ACC Championship Game. What chances do the Seminoles have if they have to go with their third QB on the depth chart?
With Florida State being a potential ACC championship win away from getting to the College Football Playoff, it seems like they could end up missing their new starting QB from a week ago due to a concussion that he suffered in their win against Florida. Tate Rodemaker, who didn't play extremely terribly in his debut for the team filled in for Jordan Travis who is likely out for the rest of the season.
According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, Rodemaker will be a "game-time decision" if Rodemaker is unable to go. Then Brock Glenn would be the starter for the team during this pivotal game.
Whether or not Rodemaker plays, the Seminoles will need their surrounding team to carry the weight for their QB.
Is Tate Rodemaker playing for Florida State against Louisville?
As of right now, we don't completely know if Rodemaker will play but we will keep you updated when the official announcement comes in. At the end of the day, Florida State will need the rest of the team to make up for whoever plays at QB. It was clear that in their last game against Florida that the inexperienced QB wasn't good enough.
The Seminoles have one of the best teams in college football when it comes to their overall talent. Louisville is a team that lost to a seven-win Kentucky squad and the Cardinals' defense doesn't seem to have the same juice that they had in the early part of the season. Whether Florida State deserves to be in the playoff is a completely different conversation.
Still for now it's really unclear whether Glenn will be able to be complimentary enough for the team to win the ACC championship. Glenn is a freshman with limited snaps in his career. With that in mind, Florida State will try to do everything to safely play Rodemaker in this game.