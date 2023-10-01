Will Taylor Swift be at Sunday Night football vs Jets?
Pop superstar Taylor Swift made headlines last week by attending the Kansas City Chiefs' game. Will she do it again with the Chiefs visiting the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football?
The NFL world was upended last week with the surprise appearance of pop superstar Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs' blowout win over the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium.
Swift, who is rumored to be romantically involved with Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce, spent the game in a suite with Kelce's mother Donna and her devoted fans have become very interested in Kansas City all of a sudden.
Kelce's social media profiles and jersey sales have seen significant increases in both following and purchases this week.
There will be plenty of interest in the Chiefs' games going forward, especially as Swifties either tune in or buy tickets to see a glimpse of their idol, with rumors beginning to fly that Swift will be in attendance again this week as the Chiefs visit MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football.
Will Taylor Swift attend Sunday Night Football?
Nothing has been officially confirmed as of post time but rumors have been swirling this week that Swift will be in attendance to watch Kelce play for the Chiefs against the Jets in New York. Those rumors gained fire this week as paparazzi spotted Kelce staying at Swift's New York City apartment on Saturday night.
NBC, the broadcast network responsible for the Sunday night package, has also put together promotional materials for the game utilizing Swift's hit song "Welcome To New York." It would seem like the network has been tipped off that Swift will be there and, if true, we can expect plenty of camera time for her inside whatever suite she is seated in.
The NFL has to be thrilled at the potential Swift is coming to MetLife Stadium since the Chiefs-Jets game has lost some luster after Aaron Rodgers was lost for the season with an Achilles' injury in Week 1. Rodgers will also be in attendance tonight in a suite but all eyes figure to be on America's favorite pop superstar.