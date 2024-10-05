Will The Rock make his WWE return at Bad Blood 2024?
WWE Bad Blood 2024 is coming in hot on Saturday, Oct. 5. There’s a lot to look forward to on the card, including the big main event where Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will team to take on Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. This is the next story to tell in the saga that has been The Bloodline, but the night could end with a major return to kick off the next chapter. That chapter that fans are waiting with anticipation to take place will include none other than "The Final Boss," The Rock.
Throughout this latest iteration of the angle, Sikoa has called himself "The Tribal Chief." After Reigns was defeated by Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, he disappeared for months. Finally returning to take on his cousin, Fatu, and The Guerrillas of Destiny(Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga). Rhodes and Reigns are a heavy favorite to win this battle, as they should be. But what fans should also expect to see soon is Reigns to come face to face with the person who has really been calling the shots, The Rock.
But will The Rock actually show up at Bad Blood?
WWE Bad Blood 2024: Will The Rock show up?
Let’s set the stage for the next chapter. Rhodes and Reigns are victorious, but Reigns continues to batter Sikoa after the match. Only for The Rock’s music to hit and he makes his way down to the ring. At his command, The Bloodline attacks Reigns, signaling that he’s the mastermind of this entire coup. This will set the story in a direction for these two men to face off, potentially at WrestleMania 41.
There’s a lot to get to before that match happens, but Bad Blood on Saturday opens the door for things to go down.
If you need any further proof, The Rock is set to be in Georgia on Friday to attend a football game for Apalachee High School, where a recent school shooting occurred. That game is approximately 80 to 90 minutes away from where Bad Blood will be held in Atlanta.
It's unknown if The Rock will actually appear at the premium live event, but the fact that he's in the area certainly has fans anticipating that he will.
The WWE Universe pushed a course correction at the start of 2024 when it looked like The Rock was set to usurp Rhodes heading into WrestleMania 40. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case, and “The American Nightmare” was able to finish his story, kicking off an important title run that has lasted since. At some point, Rhodes and The Rock will face off in the ring, but before that happens there’s some business to deal with between him and Reigns.
Fans will be preparing for that business to kick off on Saturday when The Rock makes his WWE return at Bad Blood 2024. Of course, we'll wait and see if that becomes a reality by the time Bad Blood goes off the air.