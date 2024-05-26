William Contreras makes amends for destroying fan's popcorn in the best way possible
By Lior Lampert
On Friday, Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras blasted a 397-foot two-run home run over the Green Monster at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox. While that is not necessarily MLB news, what transpired afterward is.
Contreras mashed the ball so hard that he knocked over a Red Sox fan's popcorn bucket:
Popcorn (or any food at a stadium) is not cheap, especially when you buy it in a souvenir bucket. So, Contreras made sure to return the favor after the game, giving the fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
AppleTV+'s Tricia Whitaker conducted a postgame interview with Contreras, where she invited the two newly-wed fans onto the field. The star backstop signed the empty bucket -- on the mark he made by hitting a homer with an exit velocity of 111.8 miles per hour in the top of the third inning.
You can see the joy it brought to the fans, even if Contreras contributed to their favorite team losing.
"It's a beautiful moment. It's a beautiful moment for me, it's a beautiful moment for them that they're not going to forget. It was a great one to experience together," Contreras told Whitaker.
If that wasn't enough, Brewers analyst and former reliever Tim Dillard hand-delivered the fans a fresh bag of popcorn during the game, sent personally from the club.
Overall, it was fun to see Contreras and Brewers go above and beyond to make up for mistakingly spilling a fan's popcorn with such friendly gestures. Moreover, it is also a reminder that baseball is more than a game. Despite the language barrier and fans being loyal to the Red Sox, this was a special moment for all parties involved.
Contreras is pacing for a career-best campaign in 2024, batting .337/.412/.538 with eight home runs and 42 RBIs across 228 plate appearances.