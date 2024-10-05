Willy Adames just got his best reason yet to leave the Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers saw their season come to an end in the worst way possible. They went to a decisive Game 3 with the New York Mets in the NL Wild Card round. Heading into the top of the ninth, Milwaukee had a 2-0 lead in the win-or-go-home game. Pete Alonso would proceed to homer off the Brewers' closer Devin Williams. Alonso launched the Mets into the NLDS and he sent the Brewers home crying.
Now, Milwaukee enters the offseason, where one of their biggest stars is set to enter unrestricted free agency.
Willy Adames was one of the Brewers best players for the better part of his time with the team. He plays a good defensive shortstop while being one of the best bats in the league at the positon. There is no doubt that he will be highly sought after this offseason.
The team that has been connected to Adames more than just about any team has been the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Dodgers' case to sign Willy Adames grows as Milwaukee is bounced in Wild Card round
Los Angeles has a hole at shortstop with the team looking to move superstar Mookie Betts to another position. They have had a hole at shortstop for most of the year, after Betts suffered a broken hand.
The first thing that the Dodgers can obviously offer over the Brewers is the opportunity to win. The Brewers are good, don't get me wrong, but the Dodgers are just on another level. Adding Adames would just boost that even further.
Milwaukee and Adames will be watching the Dodgers play the San Diego Padres from their couches. If winning motivates Adames in free agency, this simple fact could be used to sway him across the country to Los Angeles. And the fact that the Dodgers will likely offer him quite a massive contract. That should be a pretty good selling point as well.
My prediction is that Willy Adames will land with the Dodgers in free agency, where I wrote the following:
"He's bound to get paid this offseason. The Brewers have the opportunity to pay him, but they have also had the opportunity to extend him, and they haven't done so. Teams like the Padres, Mets, Yankees and Blue Jays all have shortstops, so this one comes down to the Red Sox and Dodgers, in my mind."
"My prediction is that the Los Angeles Dodgers are the ones that will land Adames this offseason. You didn't think we could talk about the top free agents and not mention the Dodgers, did you?"
We'll see if the Brewers can do enough to keep Adames, or if they will watch him sign a big contract elsewhere. As has been the case in recent years, you can never count out the Dodgers from signing the top free agents.