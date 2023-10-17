Winners and losers from Warriors preseason
The Golden State Warriors' impressive preseason run isn't all highlights. Check out the Warriors' preseason winners and losers in this breakdown.
By Kdelaney
Warriors preseason winner: Jonathan Kuminga
We've already mentioned that Kuminga looks determined this preseason. In fact, Jonathan Kuminga has led the Warriors in scoring every single game so far this postseason. Through three games, Kuminga has played 85 minutes and recorded 78 points, 17 rebounds, and eight assists. In other words: winner, winner, chicken dinner.
In the Warriors first game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Kuminga led the Warriors in points and rebounds. He finished with 24 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and two blocks, helping the Warriors beat the Lakers 125-108. The very next game, Kuminga and the Warriors faced the Lakers again, and JK picked up right where he left off. Kuminga tallied 26 points, and shot 9-of-12 from the field, resulting in a 129-125 Warriors win.
Kuminga started at power forward for the Warriors during their latest matchup against the Sacramento Kings. He contributed 28 points and got to the free-throw line for 17 attempts. During the postgame presser, Coach Kerr credited Kuminga's athleticism. He also talked about the Warriors' desire to get to the free-throw line more this season. All in all, this has been a very impressive preseason showing by Jonathan Kuminga.