3 reasons the Winnipeg Jets should be Stanley Cup favorites
The Winnipeg Jets have been one of a few surprises in 2023-24, and they could parlay their strong start into becoming a serious Stanley Cup contender.
By Sion Fawkes
2. Kyle Connor will give Winnipeg another boost
Here is an interesting statistic: Kyle Connor has been out since an MCL injury sidelined him on Dec. 10. And in that span, the Jets have gone 8-1-2. Remember, Connor was on a roll before he went down with the injury, and despite missing nearly a month, he remains the team’s third-leading scorer with 28 points in 26 contests.
Connor still leads the Jets by a comfortable margin in goals scored with 17, so although he will miss another few weeks, he will return in time for the playoff race to heat up barring any unforeseen setback. Once the Jets see their most productive player back in the lineup, this already red-hot team will receive yet another major boost. This means Connor could be one of the few “missing pieces” who will help set the stage for a postseason run.
If Winnipeg can keep winning consistently until Connor returns, they may retake the lead in the Central Division and put themselves in a position to pull away from the pack. Connor’s return will also occur with an approaching trade deadline, so it will also show potential trade targets just how good the Jets look on paper and in reality, entice one or two more puzzle pieces to join this team on a potentially epic playoff run.