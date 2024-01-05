3 reasons the Winnipeg Jets should be Stanley Cup favorites
The Winnipeg Jets have been one of a few surprises in 2023-24, and they could parlay their strong start into becoming a serious Stanley Cup contender.
By Sion Fawkes
3. Winnipeg is the hottest team in hockey
You would think that someone would have found a way to stifle the Winnipeg Jets by now, but since their three-game losing streak to close out November 2023, only the San Jose Sharks have beaten them in regulation. Between December 2nd and January 4th, the Jets are an outstanding 12-1-2, and remember, there is no Kyle Connor in the mix.
If the Jets play their cards right, it doesn’t look like this hot streak will end anytime soon. Winnipeg has the Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks, and the ailing Philadelphia Flyers coming up. Their next tough matchup won’t occur until January 16th when they face the New York Rangers.
However, Winnipeg has played some talented teams during their run, and it serves as yet another reason to believe they should be considered favorites to win the Cup at the 2023-24 season’s midway point. Since December 2nd, the Jets have scored wins against the Carolina Hurricanes, Los Angeles Kings, Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning, and twice against the Colorado Avalanche.
What’s more impressive is the fact Winnipeg has beaten these aforementioned teams by a combined score of 26 to 10, averaging four goals per game. Therefore, the Jets only need to keep up their winning ways beating teams they should beat, and staying strong against the league’s best.
(Statistics and information provided by Hockey-Reference)