WM Phoenix Open PGA DFS picks 2024: Best DraftKings golf lineup
Get ready for the PGA Tour's biggest (and perhaps only) party this week as we're going back to TPC Scottsdale for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. Between the 16th hole and the unparalleled atmosphere at that setting and the general vibes out in the desert on Super Bowl week, we should be in for a show -- especially with Scottie Scheffler trying to 3-peat at his event.
Unfortunately, the PGA DFS slate isn't as rich as it was for last year's WM Phoenix Open or as it was last week at Pebble Beach for a signature event. We even saw some of the big names in the field at TPC Scottsdale for 2024 withdraw early in the week in Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele. That means we'll have to take a calculated approach to build our DraftKings DFS lineup.
There are only two golfers in the $10K range on DraftKings this week, which makes your builds for the WM Phoenix Open that much trickier. But we'll try to work some magic with it as we dive into our PGA DFS top plays and fades for the week before building a winning lineup.
WM Phoenix Open DraftKings picks for PGA DFS lineups: Top Plays
$10,000: Justin Thomas ($10,000) - Xander Schauffele was supposed to be in the 10K range but, as stated, he withdrew, leaving us with Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas. At $1,600 cheaper, I'm leaning toward Thomas pretty heavily. It's about more than price though -- Thomas has been stellar so far in the 2024 season and hasn't finished worse than T6 since the Wyndham. His ball striking and around-the-green play have been phenomenal. Throw in the fact that he's been Top 10 at Phoenix four times in the last five years, and he's the anchor for our lineup with a bullet. Also Consider: Scottie Scheffler ($11,600)
$9,000: Wyndham Clark ($9,000) - If you're constantly banking on last week's winner, you're often going to have a bad time. But there's a lot to like about Wyndham Clark's profile right now. His ball-striking has been great, gaining 1.35 strokes over his last 12 measured rounds, and we know how hot his putter can get. He finished T10 here last year and, coming off the 54-hole victory, his game should be ready for a strong showing this week. Also Consider: Sam Burns ($9,600), Jordan Spieth ($9,500), Sahith Theegala ($9,100)
$8,000: Byeong Hun An ($8,800) - Benny An has found his game and then some. He's always been known as an elite ball striker, but his putting had long been a disaster. Since a switch to a belly putter, though, that script has flipped completely. He's been gaining strokes consistently while still having length and strong overall ball-striking numbers. With a solid history hear from several years ago, I'm high on his chances to contend in Phoenix. Also Consider: J.T. Poston ($8,900), Eric Cole ($8,500), Adam Scott ($8,300), Beau Hossler ($8,000)
$7,000: Kevin Yu ($7,300) - The hometown kid, how can you not love Kevin Yu this week? Yes, the home-game narrative is obvious for the Arizona State grad and Scottsdale resident, but he's also just playing a game perfectly suited for the WM Phoenix Open. He's gaining more than 1.80 strokes ball striking over his last 12 measured rounds, but the putting has been horrendous. This event typically mitigates the effects of poor putting, though, so I'm extremely high on Yu to have a coming-out party in his hometown. Also Consider: Si Woo Kim ($7,900), Akshay Bhatia ($7,800), Keith Mitchell ($7,500), Kurt Kitayama ($7,200), Erik Van Rooyen ($7,100)
$6,000: Scott Stallings ($6,700) - My hope is to not have to dip too much into the 6Ks this week, but if I do, I'm willing to take a flier on Scott Stallings. The veteran has finished T36 or better in each of the past three years in Phoenix with two straight Top 25 showings. On top of that, he's gained more than 0.8 strokes on approach over his last 12 measured rounds and is putting well. You could do a lot worse than Stallings this week if you need a budget addition to your lineup. Also Consider: Nick Hardy ($6,800), Greyson Sigg ($6,700)
WM Phoenix Open DraftKings picks for PGA DFS lineups: Top Fades
$10,000: None - There are two guys in the 10K range this week on DraftKings, Scheffler and Thomas. You have to like both players at TPC Scottsdale based on both form and history, so there will be no fading this range. In fact, I could argue that you need to have one of those two, whichever you prefer, in your lineups this week.
$9,000: Cameron Young ($9,200) - On one hand, you could make the case for how the best of Cameron Young's game should set up perfectly for playing at TPC Scottsdale. On the other hand, you have the recent form that tells you he's just not playing his best game right now. His ball striking has been relatively good in recent weeks but the putting has been nothing close. More importantly, finishing T33 at The Sentry and T70 at Pebble Beach is concerning. After a T64 at the WM Phoenix Open last year, I'll be passing on Young.
$8,000: Rickie Fowler ($8,200) - What has Rickie Fowler done lately that would give you an inkling of confidence to put him in a PGA DFS lineup? He hasn't finished inside the Top 45 in three starts so far this year, a run that includes a missed cut. He's bleeding strokes with both the driver and the putter, losing more than 1.4 per round in both departments over his last 12 rounds. Yes, he's a past winner here, but I see no signs of him replicating that this time around.
$7,000: Shane Lowry ($7,700) - If you're a regular here, you're probably used to me touting Shane Lowry. Not this week. His ball striking, which is when I tend to pounce on the Irishman, has faded of late, losing strokes off the tee and on approach in his last 12 rounds. After a missed cut last year at the WM Phoenix Open, nothing about his current form suggests he's a good play in 2024.
WM Phoenix Open 2024: Best DraftKings golf PGA DFS lineup
DraftKings Player Pick
DraftKings Price
Justin Thomas
$10,000
Byeong Hun An
$8,800
Eric Cole
$8,500
Si Woo Kim
$7,900
Kevin Yu
$7,300
Kurt Kitayama
$7,200
Total Spent for Lineup
$49,700
As mentioned, I think having one of the 10K guys (Scheffler and Thomas) in your lineup is crucial. The ownership share is going to be high, but the pair have by far the most win equity in this tournament and not having one could very well cost you a win in any tournament PGA DFS contest.
So we start with Thomas, skip the 9K range, and get our top plays in the 8K range, Byeong Hun An, and the 7K range, Kevin Yu. Supplementing those are Eric Cole, a guy who has been a Top 20 machine with one missed cut at the Farmers, where he played well but missed a low-number cut narrowly. His ball striking suits TPC Scottsdale perfectly and I love for him to show up at this place and keep humming.
Joining Yu in the 7K range, we have Si Woo Kim to start. Kim has a solid history here with two straight Top 26 finishes, but the ball-striking of late has been phenomenal, gaining 1.43 strokes there over his last 12 rounds. That leaves us with Kurt Kitayama, who also fits a similar mold as he's gaining 1.17 strokes ball striking over that span and was tied with Kim at T23 here last year. All told, though, this lineup of ball strikers feels like a smart, well-balanced, and high-upside build.