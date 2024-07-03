WNBA All-Star voting exploded this year and not just for Caitlin Clark
The "Caitlin Clark effect" is a real thing. Caitlin Clark, the young Indiana Fever rookie, has completely captivated the WNBA, women's sports, the media and the entire sports world over the last few years.
Her college games were continuously sold out. Her WNBA games are setting attendance records of 20,000+ fans, forcing the teams to play in new venues that will seat all the fans that want to come watch her and her teammates play.
And now she's completely taken over the All-Star voting. But her impact hasn't just resulted in a record number of votes for her alone. It's resulted in an incredible jump in voting numbers that shows the true impact that Clark is having on the game.
WNBA All-Star voting reaches record high for the entire league
Caitlin Clark led all of the WNBA in All-Star votes with over 700,000 votes. Her teammate, Aliyah Boston ranked second with over 600,000 votes. A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Angel Reese round out the top five players with the most votes. These five women have received nearly 3 million votes combined, not to mention the rest of the rosters.
Last season, the top vote getter was A'ja Wilson, who finished the voting with just under 100,000 votes. To put it into perspective, Wilson received over 600,000 votes this year. The top five last year (Wilson, Stewart, Boston, Jackie Young and Britney Griner) received a combined total of just 391,639 votes.
The Caitlin Clark effect has arrived in the WNBA, and it's brought millions of additional eyes to the sport. But, these eyes aren't just focused on Clark like they were in the beginning of the season. They've begun to spread out across the entire league, bringing additional attention to all of the best women in the league.
While Clark is and probably always will be the most popular player in the league, her stardom is adding fans for the rest of the league as well. Clark is responsible for getting all this additional attention to the league, but the rest of the league is going to be responsible for showcasing their own talent, adding their own fans, and keeping the well deserved attention on women's basketball.