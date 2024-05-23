Why WNBA fans think Caitlin Clark's coach is holding her back
By Mark Powell
There's a reason the Indiana Fever were in position to select Caitlin Clark in the first place. The Fever lost to the Seattle Storm on Wednesday night to fall to 0-5, which puts Clark and head coach Christie Sides in a precarious position.
So far this season, Clark is averaging 17.8 points per game on 40 percent shooting, and plays an average of 31 minutes per contest. However, Clark's head coach is under fire from critics for sitting the former Iowa star in key moments of games, including Wednesday night against the Storm.
Despite the criticism, Clark has tried to stay positive. No one likes to lose, but complaining about her situation will only add drama to the mix.
"You're never happy to lose," Clark said, per ESPN. "It's not fun, but at the same time there's just a lot of things to build on. I'm just trying to be as positive as possible, continue to learn, continue to stack days. I know that first win will be right around the corner."
Caitlin Clark keeps perspective after fifth straight loss to start Fever career
The Fever lost their first three games by double digits, but were in position to win their previous two contests. Indiana let Wednesday's game against the Storm get away. The young Fever are learning how to win with a new leader at the helm. It will take time, but eventually even Sides will figure out how to use Clark in her rotations the right way.
At times against the Storm, the 'Iowa Caitlin Clark', per one reporter. Clark smiled at the reference in her media session
"For sure, I think that's when I'm at my best, is being a little bit more aggressive and creating my shot. I was able to create a couple of 3s there that kind of got me going. I was able to find Temi [Fagbenle] running the floor a few times. I think the more I can play with more pace, that's when I'm definitely more successful," Clark reiterated.
The Fever have talent, but that alone will not make them a winner. These early-season struggled will greatly benefit them in the years to come. For now, though, fans must be patient rather than pointing fingers.
It's been five games.