WNBA Finals 2023: 3 keys to Game 4 between the Aces and Liberty
The New York Liberty captured Game 3 in dominating fashion, defeating the Las Vegas Aces 87-73 as they extended the series to Game 4. With Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes sidelined for tonight's game, will the Liberty even the series?
Game 4 adjustments for the Aces: 2. Eliminate turnovers
The second key adjustment that the Aces need to make is eliminating their turnovers on the road. Granted, Las Vegas finished Game 3 with 11 turnovers which isn't the worst, but they need to cut it down to single digits.
New York's home crowd at the Barclays Center feeds off of any slight error of the opposing team. With the absence of Kiah Stokes and Gray, the team will need to minimize any small errors to steal a game on the road and repeat as champions.
Las Vegas had a combined total of 20 turnovers from Games 1 and 2. At home, New York creates second-chance and fast break points with ease.
The Aces will need to be sharp with the basketball while taking advantage of the matchups in their favor.