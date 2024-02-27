3 WNBA franchises that would be the best fit for Angel Reese
Angel Reese is more than likely entering the 2024 WNBA Draft but recent mock drafts still predict her being selected outside of the top three. Where would she fit best?
Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers are currently ranked No. 9 and are sitting at 24-4 with two more games in the regular season. They will begin their title defense shortly as March Madness quickly approaches.
No matter the outcome of this year's NCAA Tournament, all eyes will be on Reese as she decides whether or not she will enter the WNBA Draft. (She has one more year of NCAA eligibility due to the COVID season).
Whether or not she declares for the WNBA Draft there are plenty of teams that could change their franchise by drafting the Baltimore native. Recent mock drafts have her being drafted outside of the top three which is confusing for one of the most dominant players in the country.
Reese led LSU to their first National Title in program history last season but she still receives plenty of criticism. Most WNBA mock drafts have Caitlin Clark being drafted No. 1 overall (understandable), with Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso and Rickea Jackson jockeying for the next few spots.
The argument can be made that the 6-foot-3 forward should be a top-five pick because of her explosiveness, durability, and level of dominance. She also has defeated a majority of the prospective top picks in head-to-head matchups. The draft comes down to positional needs and how players will fit into the franchise's plans.
Right now, Reese is averaging 19.1 points, 12.9 rebounds (ranked second in the country), and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the floor.
Here are three franchises that would be the best fit for Reese.
3. Washington Mystics
The Washington Mystics are a team that would be a great fit for AR and they currently hold the No. 6 pick. This offseason the Mystics lost Natasha Cloud and Elena Delle Donne is stepping away from the team for the 2024 season.
Reese would fit this roster because of her ability to defend, rebound, and her overall motor. Even with Stefanie Dolson and Shakira Austin in the frontcourt, the team would still benefit from drafting her. Despite playing the same position as Austin, the two would be able to play off one another because of their ability to move without the ball and seek open space.
The LSU forward will add depth to the front court and durability. Not to mention, she can still develop her game and her shooting. Her IQ and ability to dominate both sides of the ball will be something that the Mystics can build around.
Currently, Washington's roster is built around Ariel Atkins, and Austin at the moment. EDD may not be walking through that door as it was reported that she may be on her way to Phoenix. Reese could learn from Dolson, Austin, and Myisha Hines-Allen and she would benefit from the strong backcourt shooting which is similar to LSU's setup.