3 WNBA franchises that would be the best fit for Cameron Brink
Although the Stanford star is still undecided about using her fifth year of eligibility, many teams will likely be waiting to pick up Cameron Brink if she declares.
While Cameron Brink has publicly stated that she is still unsure whether she will use her fifth year of eligibility; she is still on the watch list for the 2024 WNBA Draft.
"So, I'm sure all of you are wondering, as far as my decision goes to stay next year or enter the draft, I'm still undecided," Brink said, per Just Womens Sports, during a postgame celebration honoring the team while those still in attendance immediately started chanting "one more year."
Brink is an elite defender and is the reigning Women's Basketball Coach's Association Defensive Player of the Year, but she has put up the performance this season on offense to add to her game. This season, she is averaging 17.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 3.6 blocks per game, all career highs.
If Brink makes the decision to go pro, here are some of the teams that would be best fit for the 6-foot-4 center.
3. Dallas Wings
During free agency, the Wings secured Satou Sabally, Kalani Brown, and Emma Cannon, but they still need a player who can play a role in the lane and anchor the defense. And that's precisely what Brink brings to the table. As well she can control the board and score consistently down in the post.
While the Wings have the fifth draft pick and are coming off a WNBA semifinal appearance, they need a presence in the post and a young talent that can fit in well.
Brink has shown that she makes her mark on the board for Stanford. She had a career-high of 23 rebounds and 25 points as Stanford claimed the Pac-12 regular-season title.
If Brink is available by the time Dallas is on the clock, it would be a major blow if they pass up on her.