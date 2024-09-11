WNBA Mock Draft: 3 options the LA Sparks should consider with the No. 1 pick
The Los Angeles Sparks have gotten the best odds to secure the number overall draft selection in the 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery. It's been a season full of struggles for the Sparks, but perhaps they can see the light at the end of the tunnel. This season, Los Angeles sits with the worst record in the WNBA with a 7-28 record.
In last year's draft, the Sparks selected forward Cameron Brink from Stanford with the No. 2 overall pick, and forward Rickea Jackson from Tennessee with the No. 4 overall pick. Jackson has had a decent season, averaging 12.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Brink was sidelined earlier with an ACL injury and won't be back on the court until next year.
Both players offer plenty of reason for optimism but this roster still needs a lot more talent. With the best odds to lock in the No. 1 pick for the 2025 WNBA Draft, these three players could be great options for them.
3. Kiki Iriafen, USC, forward
The former Stanford Cardinal will suit up for a stacked USC Trojans team next year and play alongside JuJu Watkins. Kiki Iriafen is coming off a great junior season at Stanford where she finished averaging 19.4 points, and 11 rebounds per game, while shooting 54 percent from the field.
At 6-foot-3, Iriafen would give the Sparks great size and force down low on the boards and also gives them a dominant scorer on the low block. Iriafen was also named the 2024 Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year. She possesses the star power that instantly fills a huge need for the Sparks and would basically secure their frontcourt for a long time, making a powerful combination with Brink and Jackson.
2. Paige Bueckers, Uconn, guard
Paige Bueckers is the best guard in the upcoming draft class. She is the best scorer in the class and has the most potential. We're talking about a player who became the first freshman to earn the Wooden Award, Naismith Trophy, AP Player of the Year and USBWA Player of the Year.
Last season, she averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.2 steals per game. The one issue that may scare away some teams is her injury history. After getting surgery for an anterior tibial plateau fracture and a lateral meniscus tear in her left leg in her sophomore season, she attempted a comeback, tore her ACL and missed the 2022-23 season. She was healthy last year and shone and with another year removed from those injuries, Bueckers can set herself apart from the pack and become the clear-cut number-one overall pick.
1. Aneesah Morrow, LSU, wing
Aneesah Morrow is a versatile player that is capable of playing multiple positions. To put it simply, Morrow is a walking double-double that the Sparks could use on a nightly basis. After playing her first two college seasons at DePaul, Morrow will be the best player on a big-time program like LSU under the bright lights.
Last season, she finished averaging 16.4 points, 10 rebounds, 2.5 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. Her stats did take a little hit due to playing alongside Angel Reese, but as we know Reese commanded the ball very often during her time at LSU -- it is now Morrow's time to lead this team and she could be lined up for a huge year.