WNBA Most Improved Player race: Who wins the award?
The WNBA regular season has wrapped and award announcements are coming. How will voters decide between Satou Sabally and Jordin Canada for Most Improved Player?
By Nick Andre
The WNBA regular season is over, which means that it’s time to give our awards. Multiple players are deserving of an award in each category from MVP to Defensive Player of the Year, and several others.
But some of the biggest debate this season has revolved around Most Improved Player. As of right now, it’s a competitive race between Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally and Los Angeles Sparks guard Jordin Canada.
WNBA Most Improved Player: The case for Satou Sabally
It’s been a journey for Satou Sabally and her WNBA career. In her first two seasons, she was named to the All-Rookie Team while becoming an All-Star in 2021. However, Sabally played only 11 games during the 2022 season as she dealt with injury. While Sabally showed flashes of her talent early in her career, the world was waiting for her to blossom into her full potential.
Sabally was fully healthy and ready to go at the beginning of this season. The team saw the energy she was bringing to practice and knew that this season would be special for her. Wings first-year head coach Latricia Trammell allowed her star forward to come into her own. Sabally delivered and was one of the highlights of the Wings’ season.
There’s a reason why she is nicknamed the “Unicorn”. Regardless if someone believes in them or not, Sabally has shown herself to be the true definition of one. She’s an interchangeable forward who can impact the game from many perspectives. Offensively, Sabally works well with and without the ball in her hands. Her mobility is incredible as she has the size and footwork to score while also moving well without the ball by setting screens and cutting to the basket.
Sabally is known as a point forward as well. Her IQ is amazing and she scans the floor at a high level. Sabally has a great feel for the game and she understands how the defense is playing and figures out ways to remain effective. On the offensive end, Sabally continues to show growth. Her confidence continues to rise and she knows when to make the right plays with the basketball.
Sabally is having fun on the court. She’s happy, healthy, and continuing to dominate on both ends. She opened up her season with a 25-point game against the Atlanta Dream and never looked back. Throughout the season, Sabally has been a walking double-double as she continues to dominate on the scoreboard and the glass. In June, she recorded a double-double in eight of the 10 games and continued the momentum moving forward.
Sabally averaged 18.6 points per game along with 8.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.8 steals. Her numbers dramatically increased from a season ago as she only averaged 11.3 points and 4.8 rebounds during the 2022 season. Sabally’s performance this season has not only put her name in the Most Improved Player conversation but to many the MVP Award as well. Sabally continued to blossom as one of the Wings’ best players alongside Arike Ogunbowale, which is a reason why they secured a playoff spot.
WNBA Most Improved Player: The case for Jordin Canada
Being a starting point guard is a huge responsibility. However, it’s a responsibility that Jordin Canada has embraced. The Los Angeles Sparks had their ups and downs through the course of the season. Despite the team missing the playoffs for a third straight year, Canada was a standout throughout the season.
Canada had a goal to help the Sparks elevate as playoff contenders. The team believed they had the roster to compete and wanted to put everything together to make a run for the postseason. Canada understands that it takes steady progression to continue to grow as a player and as a team. With that being said, she continued to be one of the anchors behind the Sparks’ success.
Los Angeles needed another player who could lead the way alongside Nneka Ogwumike. While the team lacked another All-Star on their roster, Canada stepped up to the plate. She continued to be a great defensive presence with her ball pressure which led to transition baskets on the other end. On offense, Canada continued to progress on the perimeter. She shot a career-high 33 percent from 3 and continued to utilize driving lanes to attack the basket.
Canada averaged 13.3 points per game along with 3.1 rebounds, and 6 assists, and tied her career-high with 2.3 steals. The numbers may not be magnificent but she improved in almost every category statistically. That's what the Most Improved Award is all about. Canada’s game has transcended tremendously this season compared to her previous five years.
When it came down to making key plays, Canada showed she was built for the moment. In a home contest against the Indiana Fever, she scored 20 points and dished 10 assists while knocking down a go-ahead three with seconds remaining in a 79-78 win. She also delivered another 20-point performance in a huge win on the road against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces.
Is Jordin Canada deserving of the Most Improved Player Award? Her numbers may not always stand out but her impact on the floor was crucial for Los Angeles. As the team was depleted with injuries, Canada remained consistent and provided big performances to lift her team to success.